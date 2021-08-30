Advertisement

Calvert boy missing since July found safe

Legend Mourning was found safe in Brazos County
Legend Mourning, 6
Legend Mourning, 6(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Legend Mourning, the child that went missing from Calvert on July 9 has been found safe in Brazos County, according to Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (AANBV).

The 6-year-old was taken by his biological mother, Johnell Hickman, who had been court ordered to have no possession of the child.

Mourning was taken from a home on West Mitchell in Calvert right before 6:15 p.m. Friday night, according to the Roberston County Sheriff’s Office. AANBV says the boy was located in Brazos County, Monday.

ROBCO PLEASE SHARE!!

Posted by Robertson County Sheriff's Office on Friday, July 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the crash involved this white pickup truck and a motorcycle Sunday evening at the...
Bryan police identify motorcyclist killed in crash near Sue Haswell Park
Deanne Stout told police she consumed beer, vodka and prescription drugs prior to the crash...
Woman arrested for DWI after hitting Bryan police car
Category 4 Hurricane Ida officially makes landfall at 11:55am Sunday, August 29th
“Extremely dangerous” Category 4 Hurricane Ida makes landfall
Luke Armstrong returns to Texas A&M to complete his studies and earn his degree in...
Lone survivor returns to Aggieland one year after deadly plane crash in Bryan
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power

Latest News

Three CSPD officers involved in shootings cleared of wrongdoing by grand jury
Centerville businesses seeing impacts from COVID-19
Centerville businesses seeing impacts from COVID-19
Brazos Valley Food Bank ready to assist Louisiana evacuees
Brazos Valley Food Bank ready to assist Louisiana evacuees
Be Remarkable: Mike Espitia
Be Remarkable: Mike Espitia