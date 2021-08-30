Calvert boy missing since July found safe

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Legend Mourning, the child that went missing from Calvert on July 9 has been found safe in Brazos County, according to Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (AANBV).

The 6-year-old was taken by his biological mother, Johnell Hickman, who had been court ordered to have no possession of the child.

Mourning was taken from a home on West Mitchell in Calvert right before 6:15 p.m. Friday night, according to the Roberston County Sheriff’s Office. AANBV says the boy was located in Brazos County, Monday.

