Advertisement

Centerville businesses seeing impacts from COVID-19

Small businesses have had to temporarily close due to the virus impacting staff.
Centerville small businesses are seeing impacts from COVID-19.
Centerville small businesses are seeing impacts from COVID-19.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon County community continues to see challenges with COVID-19.

Businesses in Centerville have had to close temporarily as staff have been infected with the virus. Country Cousins Barbecue posted on Facebook Monday they’d be closed until further notice due to two cases of staff having COVID-19.

Guys Lumber and Hardware just reopened their Centerville location Monday after being closed more than week due to COVID issues with staff.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the crash involved this white pickup truck and a motorcycle Sunday evening at the...
Bryan police investigating deadly motorcycle crash near Sue Haswell Park
Deanne Stout told police she consumed beer, vodka and prescription drugs prior to the crash...
Woman arrested for DWI after hitting Bryan police car
Category 4 Hurricane Ida officially makes landfall at 11:55am Sunday, August 29th
“Extremely dangerous” Category 4 Hurricane Ida makes landfall
Luke Armstrong returns to Texas A&M to complete his studies and earn his degree in...
Lone survivor returns to Aggieland one year after deadly plane crash in Bryan
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power

Latest News

Brazos Valley Food Bank Hurricane Bundles
Brazos Valley Food Bank ready to assist Louisiana evacuees
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
The NHC has found enough organization to designate TD10 as Tropical Storm Kate early Monday
Tropical Storm Kate forms in the open Atlantic
8/30
Monday PinPoint Forecast 8/30