Centerville businesses seeing impacts from COVID-19

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon County community continues to see challenges with COVID-19.

Businesses in Centerville have had to close temporarily as staff have been infected with the virus. Country Cousins Barbecue posted on Facebook Monday they’d be closed until further notice due to two cases of staff having COVID-19.

Guys Lumber and Hardware just reopened their Centerville location Monday after being closed more than week due to COVID issues with staff.

