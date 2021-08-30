Family, community celebrates the life of Giovanni ‘Mr. G’ Cerone

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Family, friends, and customers gathered on Sunday at Mr. G’s Pizzeria to celebrate the life of Giovanni ‘Mr. G’ Cerone.

Mr. G founded the restaurant in Downtown Bryan in 1996.

Sunday’s celebration was a moment for family and friends to share words of comfort with each other and honor his life by eating a slice of his famous pizza.

Rami Cerone, Mr. G’s son, says his father lived an amazing life and leaves a legacy that will be cherished forever.

“We celebrated his 86th birthday in May, and we had a little party together with a few friends and family. When he was blowing out his candles, we said, make a wish, dad, and he said, I already have everything I could wish for,” said Cerone. ”That’s huge. I mean, if we can finish our lives saying that, I think we’ve lived well.”

“Mr. G” passed away at the age of 86 on Aug 15

Please join us in celebrating the life and legacy of Mr. G this Sunday afternoon from 2-4 at Mr. G's Pizzeria in Downtown Bryan. Come share a story and have a toast with our family and friends. Posted by Mr G's Pizzeria on Monday, August 23, 2021

