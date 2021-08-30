Advertisement

Family, community celebrates the life of Giovanni ‘Mr. G’ Cerone

“He’s never gonna leave us. Every action we do is to keep on making my dad proud and doing things that would make him happy. This is going to be how we continue my dad’s legacy.”
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Family, friends, and customers gathered on Sunday at Mr. G’s Pizzeria to celebrate the life of Giovanni ‘Mr. G’ Cerone.

Mr. G founded the restaurant in Downtown Bryan in 1996.

Sunday’s celebration was a moment for family and friends to share words of comfort with each other and honor his life by eating a slice of his famous pizza.

Rami Cerone, Mr. G’s son, says his father lived an amazing life and leaves a legacy that will be cherished forever.

“We celebrated his 86th birthday in May, and we had a little party together with a few friends and family. When he was blowing out his candles, we said, make a wish, dad, and he said, I already have everything I could wish for,” said Cerone. ”That’s huge. I mean, if we can finish our lives saying that, I think we’ve lived well.”

“Mr. G” passed away at the age of 86 on Aug 15

Please join us in celebrating the life and legacy of Mr. G this Sunday afternoon from 2-4 at Mr. G's Pizzeria in Downtown Bryan. Come share a story and have a toast with our family and friends.

Posted by Mr G's Pizzeria on Monday, August 23, 2021

