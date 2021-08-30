Five Brazos Valley teams make DCTF rankings after Week 1

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their rankings for all classifications following Week 1 action on Monday. In Class 5A Division I, College Station moved up a spot to No. 2. In Class 5A Division II, Huntsville comes in at No. 4 and A&M Consolidated moves into the rankings at No. 8. Franklin is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A Division II, and Calvert is ranked No. 4 in Class 1A Division II.

Class 5A Division I

Class 5A Division II

Class 3A Division II

Class 1A/Six-Man Division II

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.