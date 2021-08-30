Five Brazos Valley teams make DCTF rankings after Week 1

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their rankings for all classifications following Week 1 action on Monday. In Class 5A Division I, College Station moved up a spot to No. 2. In Class 5A Division II, Huntsville comes in at No. 4 and A&M Consolidated moves into the rankings at No. 8. Franklin is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A Division II, and Calvert is ranked No. 4 in Class 1A Division II.
Class 5A Division I
|School
|Record
|Notes
|Next Opponent
|Last Week
|1. Denton Ryan Raiders
|1 - 0
|W: Longview, 40-7
|Denton Guyer Wildcats
|#1
|2. College Station Cougars
|1 - 0
|W: Hutto, 59-11
|Fort Bend Bush Broncos
|#3
|3. Manvel Mavericks
|0 - 1
|L: Dickinson, 45-42
|Crosby Cougars
|#2
|4. Highland Park Scots
|0 - 1
|L: Southlake Carroll, 45-21
|Mesquite Horn Jaguars
|#4
|5. Colleyville Heritage Panthers
|1 - 0
|W: Grapevine, 42-7
|Saginaw Boswell Pioneers
|#8
|6. Frisco Lone Star Rangers
|1 - 0
|W: San Antonio Cornerstone, 59-14
|Aledo Bearcats
|#9
|7. Longview Lobos
|0 - 1
|L: Denton Ryan, 40-7
|Marshall Mavericks
|#5
|8. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles
|1 - 0
|W: Alice, 22-20
|Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers
|#7
|9. Amarillo Tascosa Rebels
|1 - 0
|W: Abilene, 40-21
|Midland Legacy Rebels
|NR
|10. Cedar Park Timberwolves
|0 - 1
|L: Austin Vandegrift, 42-7
|Round Rock Cedar Ridge Raiders
|#6
Class 5A Division II
Class 3A Division II
|School
|Record
|Notes
|Next Opponent
|Last Week
|1. Franklin Lions
|1 - 0
|W: Lorena, 27-20
|Hearne Eagles
|#1
|2. Gunter Tigers
|1 - 0
|W: Sunnyvale, 43-7
|Pottsboro Cardinals
|#2
|3. Canadian Wildcats
|1 - 0
|W: Stinett West Texas, 69-6
|Iowa Park Hawks
|#3
|4. Waskom Wildcats
|1 - 0
|W: Garrison, 45-0
|Brookshire Royal Falcons
|#4
|5. Newton Eagles
|1 - 0
|W: Woodville, 46-26
|Diboll Lumberjacks
|#5
|6. Childress Bobcats
|1 - 0
|W: Panhandle, 68-27
|Perryton Rangers
|#6
|7. Holliday Eagles
|1 - 0
|W: Iowa Park, 20-14
|Eastland Mavericks
|#7
|8. West Rusk Raiders
|1 - 0
|W: East Chambers, 38-14
|Sabine Cardinals
|NR
|9. Abernathy Antelopes
|1 - 0
|W: Shallowater, 28-16
|Slaton Tigers
|NR
|10. Poth Pirates
|1 - 0
|W: Lytle, 52-0
|Falls City Beavers
|NR
Class 1A/Six-Man Division II
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.