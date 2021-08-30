Advertisement

Five Brazos Valley teams make DCTF rankings after Week 1

KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic
KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their rankings for all classifications following Week 1 action on Monday. In Class 5A Division I, College Station moved up a spot to No. 2. In Class 5A Division II, Huntsville comes in at No. 4 and A&M Consolidated moves into the rankings at No. 8. Franklin is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A Division II, and Calvert is ranked No. 4 in Class 1A Division II.

Class 5A Division I

SchoolRecordNotesNext OpponentLast Week
1. Denton Ryan Raiders1 - 0W: Longview, 40-7Denton Guyer Wildcats#1
2. College Station Cougars1 - 0W: Hutto, 59-11Fort Bend Bush Broncos#3
3. Manvel Mavericks0 - 1L: Dickinson, 45-42Crosby Cougars#2
4. Highland Park Scots0 - 1L: Southlake Carroll, 45-21Mesquite Horn Jaguars#4
5. Colleyville Heritage Panthers1 - 0W: Grapevine, 42-7Saginaw Boswell Pioneers#8
6. Frisco Lone Star Rangers1 - 0W: San Antonio Cornerstone, 59-14Aledo Bearcats#9
7. Longview Lobos0 - 1L: Denton Ryan, 40-7Marshall Mavericks#5
8. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles1 - 0W: Alice, 22-20Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers#7
9. Amarillo Tascosa Rebels1 - 0W: Abilene, 40-21Midland Legacy RebelsNR
10. Cedar Park Timberwolves0 - 1L: Austin Vandegrift, 42-7Round Rock Cedar Ridge Raiders#6

Class 5A Division II

SchoolRecordNotesNext OpponentLast Week
1. Aledo Bearcats1 - 0W: Weatherford, 47-7Frisco Lone Star Rangers#1
2. Fort Bend Marshall Buffalos1 - 0W: Aldine Eisenhower, 68-34Fort Bend Elkins Knights#2
3. Lovejoy Leopards1 - 0W: Bryan, 44-14Sulphur Springs Wildcats#3
4. Huntsville Hornets0 - 0IdleWillis Wildkats#5
5. Lubbock-Cooper Pirates1 - 0W: Andrews, 27-0Lubbock Coronado Mustangs#6
6. Ennis Lions1 - 0W: Red Oak, 56-42Keller Fossil Ridge Panthers#7
7. Leander Rouse Raiders1 - 0W: Burnet, 44-7Austin Anderson Trojans#9
8. College Station A&M Consolidated Tigers1 - 0W: Waco University, 68-7Aldine MacArthur GeneralsNR
9. Mansfield Timberview Wolves0 - 1L: Bixby (OK), 69-14Arlington Sam Houston Texans#8
10. Liberty Hill Panthers0 - 1L: Killeen Ellison, 12-7Del Valle Cardinals#4

Class 3A Division II

SchoolRecordNotesNext OpponentLast Week
1. Franklin Lions1 - 0W: Lorena, 27-20Hearne Eagles#1
2. Gunter Tigers1 - 0W: Sunnyvale, 43-7Pottsboro Cardinals#2
3. Canadian Wildcats1 - 0W: Stinett West Texas, 69-6Iowa Park Hawks#3
4. Waskom Wildcats1 - 0W: Garrison, 45-0Brookshire Royal Falcons#4
5. Newton Eagles1 - 0W: Woodville, 46-26Diboll Lumberjacks#5
6. Childress Bobcats1 - 0W: Panhandle, 68-27Perryton Rangers#6
7. Holliday Eagles1 - 0W: Iowa Park, 20-14Eastland Mavericks#7
8. West Rusk Raiders1 - 0W: East Chambers, 38-14Sabine CardinalsNR
9. Abernathy Antelopes1 - 0W: Shallowater, 28-16Slaton TigersNR
10. Poth Pirates1 - 0W: Lytle, 52-0Falls City BeaversNR

Class 1A/Six-Man Division II

SchoolRecordNotesNext OpponentLast Week
1. Motley County Matadors1 - 0W: Westbrook, 46-30Knox City Greyhounds#1
2. Strawn Greyhounds1 - 0W: White Deer, 50-8#3
3. Richland Springs Coyotes0 - 1L: Marble Falls Faith, 62-34#2
4. Calvert Trojans0 - 0Idle#6
5. Balmorhea Bears0 - 1L: Rankin, 64-51Van Horn Eagles#4
6. Follett Panthers1 - 0W: Aspermont, 46-0White Deer Bucks#7
7. Groom Tigers0 - 1L: Happy, 54-36Paducah Dragons#5
8. Klondike Cougars1 - 0W: Sanderson, 55-6#8
9. Jayton Jaybirds1 - 0W: Knox City, 46-30Aspermont Hornets#9
10. Anton Bulldogs1 - 0W: Silverton, 47-0Southland Eagles#10

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the crash involved this white pickup truck and a motorcycle Sunday evening at the...
Bryan police identify motorcyclist killed in crash near Sue Haswell Park
Deanne Stout told police she consumed beer, vodka and prescription drugs prior to the crash...
Woman arrested for DWI after hitting Bryan police car
Category 4 Hurricane Ida officially makes landfall at 11:55am Sunday, August 29th
“Extremely dangerous” Category 4 Hurricane Ida makes landfall
Luke Armstrong returns to Texas A&M to complete his studies and earn his degree in...
Lone survivor returns to Aggieland one year after deadly plane crash in Bryan
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power

Latest News

Olivieri and Pante Garner SEC Weekly Honors
Aggies Fall to Hawai’i in Tournament Finale
Week One 2021 Brazos Valley High School Football Highlights
KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic
WATCH: Week One 2021 Brazos Valley High School Football Highlights