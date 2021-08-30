Advertisement

Olivieri and Pante Garner SEC Weekly Honors

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M soccer’s Barbara Olivieri and Mia Pante were honored by the Southeastern Conference as the league announced its weekly award winners Monday.

Olivieri claimed her first SEC Offensive Player of the Week recognition while Pante hauled in her initial SEC Freshman of the Week plaudit.

Both players racked up a goal and an assist as the Maroon & White topped No. 9 Clemson on Saturday, the SEC’s only win over a top 10 team on the week. Pante lit the lamp with her first career goal in the 17th minute to put the Aggies up 1-0. After Clemson knotted the match at 1-1 in the 63rd minute, Pante stymied a Tiger near the midfield stripe and raced down the right touchline before delivering a perfect cross to Olivieri at the top of the box and last year’s SEC Freshman of the Year sent it home with one touch to put Texas A&M out front again. With just over 10 minutes remaining, Olivieri assisted on a goal by Kate Colvin to inflate the cushion to 3-1.

Olivieri, who earned SEC Freshman of the Week acclaim twice in 2020-21, is on the MAC Hermann Trophy Preseason Watch List.

The Aggies return to action Friday when they host the Sam Houston Bearkats in a 7 p.m. contest at Ellis Field.

