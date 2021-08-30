Advertisement

Student shot in area of N.C. high school

By WECT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - One student was shot and taken to the hospital Monday after gunfire in the area of a North Carolina high school, the sheriff’s office said.

WECT reported New Hanover High School students were taken to a nearby middle school after the shooting, said a spokesperson with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

A New Hanover County Schools representative said it was not an active shooter situation. The sheriff’s office said on Twitter that school resource officers are searching the school to make sure all students were evacuated.

“Parents will need to pick up their children from the MLK Center once the school has done an accurate headcount,” an earlier tweet from the sheriff’s office stated.

Law enforcement closed a portion of a street near the school.

New Hanover County Schools says that the high school currently is in lockdown. A nearby elementary school and a middle school were “safely under a shelter in place,” and those students also are not being released to families at this time, the school system said in a news release.

Laney High School is under a shelter in place for security reasons.

“We are asking families and members of the community not to go to the building,” the school system said. “Law enforcement is currently on the scene.”

Copyright 2021 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the crash involved this white pickup truck and a motorcycle Sunday evening at the...
Bryan police investigating deadly motorcycle crash near Sue Haswell Park
Deanne Stout told police she consumed beer, vodka and prescription drugs prior to the crash...
Woman arrested for DWI after hitting Bryan police car
Category 4 Hurricane Ida officially makes landfall at 11:55am Sunday, August 29th
“Extremely dangerous” Category 4 Hurricane Ida makes landfall
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Tropical Storm Julian formed in the Atlantic as of 10am Sunday
Tropical Storm Julian forms in the Atlantic

Latest News

A WAVE 3 News crew encountered more than a dozen Wednesday afternoon looking for the masks but...
State bans on school mask mandates face federal civil rights inquiries
A civilian vehicle was apparently used as an improvised platform in a rocket attack aimed at...
Rockets fired at Kabul airport in waning hours of US pullout from Afghanistan
FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra...
US health agency will prod hospitals to cut carbon emissions
A fired pastor tells his story after getting fired for promoting the CoOVID vaccine.
Evangelical pastor loses job with religious broadcasting group after taking stance on COVID vaccine