Advertisement

Texas A&M students receive a lesson on fire safety at 10th annual Dorm Burn

Texas A&M University and the College Station Fire Department have a dorm fire safety demonstration.
Texas A&M Dorm Burn
Texas A&M Dorm Burn(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station Fire Department teamed up with Texas A&M University for its 10th annual dorm burn.

The event took place Saturday on Simpson Drill Field on the campus of Texas A&M.

Two model dorm rooms were ignited to demonstrate to students the difference between a room on fire with and without a sprinkler system.

The goal of the burn is to show students how quickly a fire can spread in a dorm room or an apartment.

Officials also stressed the importance of not plugging in too many devices, lighting candles, and cooking safety all things that students may be used to doing at home prior to coming to the university.

”Sometimes they did things at home that they don’t allow here in the dorms, such as burning candles in your room. Plugging in too many appliances into your outlet so we wanted to make sure that they understood that, these things are our safety issues. So we want them to be safe so that way they enjoy their college career,” said Dave Zeiger, Texas A&M Manager of Environmental Health and Safety.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Category 4 Hurricane Ida officially makes landfall at 11:55am Sunday, August 29th
“Extremely dangerous” Category 4 Hurricane Ida makes landfall
10pm Update from the National Hurricane Center
Category 2 Ida rapidly strengthening over the Gulf
Hurricane Ida is forecast to strengthen from a Category 1 to Major Category 3 Hurricane Saturday
Hurricane Ida to begin rapidly intensifying soon
Hurricane Ida is approaching the coast of Louisiana as a strong, high-end Category 4 Hurricane...
Category 4 Ida nearing the Louisiana Coast
Ferris Wheel at the 12th Jam Music Festival
12th Jam Music Festival takes over Kyle Field

Latest News

Week One 2021 Brazos Valley High School Football Highlights
--
Plane crash survivor returns to Aggieland on anniversary of deadly crash
--
Bryan police investigating deadly motorcycle crash near Sue Haswell Park
--
Texas A&M students receive a lesson on fire safety at 10th annual Dorm Burn