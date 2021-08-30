Three CSPD officers involved in shootings cleared of wrongdoing by grand jury

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County Grand Jury has cleared three College Station police officers involved in two recent officer-involved shootings of any criminal conduct.

Officer Justin Rodriquez, a recruit in field training and Officer Genaro Trevino, a two-year veteran of CSPD, were put on modified assignments after an officer-involved shooting occurred at the Eastmark Apartments in the 2400 block of Central Park Lane near Southwest Parkway on May 23.

At the time of the shooting, police said Roderick Devonne Merchant, Jr., 21, of College Station began shooting a rifle in the parking lot of the complex and that’s when he was shot and killed by police. Both officers will return to regular duty, according to CSPD.

Sergeant Andrew Murph, a 27 year veteran of the department was put on a modified assignment June 30 after an officer-involved shooting at Bee Creek Park that happened June 25.

CSPD was responding to calls about a man with a gun heading into the park. Police said they saw Albert Finnie, Jr., 22, of Navasota leaving the park when he pulled out a handgun. At the time, CSPD Chief Billy Couch said officers gave Finnie “multiple commands” to drop the weapon, but Finnie started waving the gun around “as if looking for threats.” That’s when a CSPD officer fired one shot, striking Finnie. Couch said officers started life-saving measures at the scene, but Finnie died from his injuries.

Following the grand jury finding, Sgt. Murph will return to regular duty.

College Station police declined when asked if Chief Couch was available to speak about these officers returning to duty.

