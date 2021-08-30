Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD coach awarded 2021 Excellence in Action award

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Johnson Elementary PE teacher, Coach Nicole Ponzio earned the 2021 Excellence in Action Award.

The Texas A&M College of Education and Human Development and the Good Neighbor Partnerships select school district leaders that support educator policy and practice who engage with their programs.

Congrats Coach Ponzio!

