Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD coach awarded 2021 Excellence in Action award

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Johnson Elementary PE teacher, Coach Nicole Ponzio earned the 2021 Excellence in Action Award.

The Texas A&M College of Education and Human Development and the Good Neighbor Partnerships select school district leaders that support educator policy and practice who engage with their programs.

Congrats Coach Ponzio!

Congratulations to Coach Nicole Ponzio, Johnson Elementary in Bryan ISD PE teacher, for earning the 2021 Excellence in...

Posted by Bryan ISD on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

