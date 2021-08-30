Advertisement

Tropical Storm Kate forms in the open Atlantic

The NHC has found enough organization to designate TD10 as Tropical Storm Kate early Monday
By Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of the mid-morning update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression Ten has organized enough to now be designated as Tropical Storm Kate.

The storm is in the Atlantic Ocean, several hundred miles between Bermuda and the Leeward Islands.

For now, the storm is expected to remain in the open ocean, and is no threat to the US.

