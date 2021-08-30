Tropical Storm Kate forms in the open Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of the mid-morning update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression Ten has organized enough to now be designated as Tropical Storm Kate.

The storm is in the Atlantic Ocean, several hundred miles between Bermuda and the Leeward Islands.

For now, the storm is expected to remain in the open ocean, and is no threat to the US.

At 8:30am, satellite-derived wind confirm Tropical Depression #Ten has officially strengthened to Tropical Storm #Kate.



Forecast cone from 4am does not reflect the upgrade. New update from NHC comes at 10am.



For now, this will be a system that stay out over open Atlantic water pic.twitter.com/RGSTDJwCba — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.