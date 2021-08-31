Aggies excited for Haynes King’s first start on Saturday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a lot of anticipation building up to Texas A&M’s season opener against Kent State on Saturday. Expectations are high after the Maroon and White went 9-1 last year and come into the season ranked 6th in the nation.

When the Aggies take the field, they will have a new starting quarterback for the first time since 2017. Freshman Haynes King will make his first start, taking over from four-year starter Kellen Mond. Even though King doesn’t have much collegiate experience, his teammates have full faith in him.

“He is super fast,” exclaimed Texas A&M defensive back Leon O’Neal. “He actually made a play not too long ago where he made you take that wrong angle. You don’t expect that from him because he’s obviously passing the ball most of the time. But when he gets out of the pocket he’s a problem. Oh my goodness, he’s a problem. He’s tremendous as a leader, very talented, and I’m super excited for him,” O’Neal added.

“Haynes is definitely going to prove a lot of people wrong this year,” declared Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller. “I feel like he’s going to have a very big year for us. He’s very athletic, very fast, probably one of the fastest people on the team. He can throw it. He can do anything. He can scramble. I feel like he’s going to make a very big impact on our team this year,” Spiller added.

The Longview product will definitely bring mobility to the quarterback position for the Aggies, but Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said it wasn’t King’s athleticism that gave him the nod as the starter.

”At the end of the day, everybody says it was his athleticism. No, it wasn’t.,” Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher explained. “It was his pocket presence and his ability to throw the football accurately and make decisions. I’m still a firm believer that decision-making and accuracy are how you play great football at quarterback. The legs are an added piece of what has to happen of where you go. He was outstanding in the scrimmages, practices just get better and better, and he’s played with great consistency. Intermediate throws, short game, reads, getting the ball out of his hands in blitzes. I mean, we brought every blitz known to man at him. I’m a big believer that you have to get them prepared in that regard. Making zone calls, against the zone, man, protection calls, accuracy down the field, deep balls are excellent. He’s played well,” Fisher added.

