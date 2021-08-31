Advertisement

AMBER Alert issued for two children

An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for Jesse Ray Schmidt (center).(Courtesy TX Alerts)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK, Texas (KWTX) - A statewide AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday morning for 10-year-old Ashlynn Wells and 11-year-old Desmond Wells.

According to the alert, the two children were last seen around 1:15 p.m. Monday afternoon near the 11200 block of Hwy 84 West in Rusk, which is about an hour south of Tyler.

Police are looking for 32-year-old Jesse Ray Schmidt, who they believe is driving a black 2012 Honda Civic with the Texas license plate BNX6155.

Ashlynn was last seen wearing a peach t-shirt, peach shorts and pink and gray Nike shoes. Desmond was last seen wearing a blue/black shirt, gray shorts and wolverine hiking boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 683-2271.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the crash involved this white pickup truck and a motorcycle Sunday evening at the...
Bryan police identify motorcyclist killed in crash near Sue Haswell Park
Luke Armstrong returns to Texas A&M to complete his studies and earn his degree in...
Lone survivor returns to Aggieland one year after deadly plane crash in Bryan
Legend Mourning, 6
Calvert boy missing since July found safe
Three CSPD officers involved in shootings cleared of wrongdoing by grand jury
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Psychology experts say Texas is severely lacking mental health resources, as the state ranks...
Texas A&M team receives $1.6 million grant to expand mental health services for Brazos Valley kids
Forest Ridge Elementary School first grader Staton Etheridge is accompanied by his parents as...
First grader donates money to BCS schools to help buy school supplies
Monday evening fire damages storage building in Bryan neighborhood
Monday evening fire damages storage building in Bryan neighborhood
First grader donates money to BCS schools to help buy school supplies
First grader donates money to BCS schools to help buy school supplies