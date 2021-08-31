Advertisement

August finishes toasty with a shot at some afternoon rain

By Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
As Ida continues to weaken and move further northeast over the next 24 to 48 hours, high pressure will slide from the Desert Southwest to just north of Texas. Close enough to help drive temperatures to the upper 90s for the next few afternoons, but just far enough away to leave a northerly flow overhead to allow for a couple splashes of rain and brief rumbles to come together through the heat of the day. Many will remain dry, but those that find themselves under one of those isolated storms could get a healthy downpour and brief gusts to 25mph. Lightning will be a concern for a few afternoon outdoor activities as well. Copy and repeat Wednesday.

Stepping into the beginning of September and your Labor Day weekend as we typically do ‘round these parts: hot. For now, the rain chance looks nil to none Friday through Labor Day Monday, which will help afternoon highs run around 97° or 98°. A small influx of moisture out of the Gulf might provide a chance for afternoon rain to return toward the end of the 10 day stretch, dropping expected highs back to the more seasonable low-to-mid 90s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 98. Wind: SSW 0-5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 78. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 97. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 77. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

