Be Remarkable: Mike Espitia keeps giving back to his customers and employees

For the past four years, Espitia has hosted a back-to-school free haircut event for hundreds of students.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local businessman has spent the past four years giving back to students and families as they go back to school, and now he’s our latest Be Remarkable award recipient.

A couple of weeks ago Mike Espitia was featured here on KBTX as he hosted a back-to-school free haircut event for students of all ages.

“Doing this I think it’s a relief. For parents, they can struggle and stress and be worried about a lot of things. If we can take some of the little things out, those little things to make a big change,” said Espitita.

At the event earlier this month, 30 area barbers and stylists provided free cuts and school supplies to more than 300 kids.

Mike owns GoldStar Barber Studio along with several other businesses and has provided the motivation, training, and skills for future barbers and their careers.

“I just feel like barbering for me has just opened so many other doors and opportunities. And that’s why I do what I want to give opportunities and open other doors for other people,” said Espitita.

Mike’s juggling a lot at one time, he’s also a father of two, but his mom says he never slows down.

“I’m proud of all my kids but yes, he’s a go-getter. He doesn’t know how to say no,” she said.

And no matter how busy he gets, he still finds the time to give back. He was nominated for this week’s Be Remarkable award by Fabi Payton, another Be Remarkable recipient.

“It was so easy to write everything that you’ve been doing, not just since I met you but before, and share with the community because I just wish there were more Mikes in the world doing what you’re doing.

This is why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Mike Espitia with this week’s Be Remarkable Award.

