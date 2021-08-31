Treat of the Day: Brenham High School MCJROTC designated as Naval Honor School

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham High School Marine Corps JROTC has been designated as a Naval Honor School, making the program one of the best in the country.

This status means they will have the opportunity to send nominations to the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy and the Military Academy at West Point.

This is the first time since 2004 that Brenham High has earned this distinction.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.