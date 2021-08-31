Advertisement

Doctor apologizes after suggesting students, parents lie about having COVID

Kids return to school amid mask debate.
Kids return to school amid mask debate.(Source: CNN, WDTV)
By Allison Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over the weekend a local dermatologist took to Facebook regarding COVID-19 exposure and students quarantining.

Dr. Ward's original Facebook post made over the weekend.
Dr. Ward's original Facebook post made over the weekend.(Allison Baker)

Superintendent Bill Husfelt held a press conference on Monday in regards to what he called misinformation being spread on social media.

“It is absolutely reprehensible to me that anyone would tell our parents to teach your children to lie to us about if they had been exposed or if they have had COVID or if they had had the vaccine,” Superintendent Husfelt said. “I cannot imagine what world we are living in when you have someone that is supposed to be a professional encouraging children to do that.”

The Superintendent for Walton County Schools also agreed that it’s best for parents and students to be honest.

“We have to work together,” Walton County Schools Superintendent Russell Hughes said, “so that we remain safe, we remain vigilant, and that we do the right thing.”

NewsChannel 7 reached out to Dr. Jon Ward regarding his post on his opinion page on Facebook. He declined to do an on-camera interview but provided the following statement:

“I regret making that statement. I posted as a frustrated parent who highly values education. My response was emotional, and I realize that it was inappropriate and does not reflect the values of me, my family, or my business. This is why I chose to change the wording the same day to better represent my concerns.”

Bay District Schools and Walton County Schools both have protocols they follow for students exposed to COVID-19 in regards to quarantining.

Copyright 2021 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the crash involved this white pickup truck and a motorcycle Sunday evening at the...
Bryan police identify motorcyclist killed in crash near Sue Haswell Park
Deanne Stout told police she consumed beer, vodka and prescription drugs prior to the crash...
Woman arrested for DWI after hitting Bryan police car
Category 4 Hurricane Ida officially makes landfall at 11:55am Sunday, August 29th
“Extremely dangerous” Category 4 Hurricane Ida makes landfall
Luke Armstrong returns to Texas A&M to complete his studies and earn his degree in...
Lone survivor returns to Aggieland one year after deadly plane crash in Bryan
Tropical Storm Julian formed in the Atlantic as of 10am Sunday
Tropical Storm Julian forms in the Atlantic

Latest News

The New Orleans Saints stretch as they prepare for an NFL football workout at AT&T Stadium in...
Fully vaccinated NFL players will get COVID-19 tests weekly
Mike Espitia was nominated by Fabi Payton, another recent Be Remarkable award recipient....
Be Remarkable: Mike Espitia keeps giving back to his customers and employees
A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to...
House asks companies to save Jan. 6 phone, computer records