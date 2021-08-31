First grader donates money to BCS schools to help buy school supplies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Forest Ridge Elementary School first grader made an impactful donation to BCS schools Monday.

Staton Etheridge built his own Lego speeders and sold them to his friends for $5 a piece over the summer. He says he created two a night over the course of three weeks. He presented a check for $300 to Chrissy’s Closet to support College Station ISD’s school supply drive.

KBTX asked Staton what inspired him to do it.

“Because I wanted to do it for my friends,” Staton said.

“We’re just so grateful,” College Station ISD Education Foundation Director Teresa Benden said. “What a wonderful thing that this young six-year-old child is learning philanthropy at such a young age, and we’re just so grateful to be a recipient of his generosity.”

Chrissy’s Closet sells clothing, schools supplies, and some food items for College Station ISD students and employees.

“It’s an all-around store we try to keep available to our families who have some extra needs,” Benden said.

Staton also made a donation to Hope’s Locker in the Bryan school district.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.