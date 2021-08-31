Hearne City Manager resigns

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne’s city manager has resigned.

The city secretary said the council accepted John Naron’s resignation Monday afternoon at a special meeting.

Naron had served in that position since 2017 and was the interim city manager for more than a year before becoming full-time.

Naron told KBTX Tuesday morning he’s taking a new job in the private sector and relocating to the Dallas Fort Worth area.

The city’s Chief Financial Officer V. Alonzo Echavarria is serving as interim city manager.

