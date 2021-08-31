Heat Advisory issued for northern Brazos Valley Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the calendar flips to the month of September Wednesday, the first day of the new month will still feel plenty like August with more heat and humidity in store. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties that will run from 12pm - 8pm Wednesday, as feels-like temperatures reach for the 105° - 110° range with daytime highs in the upper 90s.

A few spots may be able to tap into a quick, fleeting shower by the afternoon (~30%), but more of us than not look to sit on the drier side. High pressure will allow those toasty temperatures to stick with us through the rest of the week with each day looking to consist of upper 90 degree temperatures. As per usual, be sure to hydrate and take frequent breaks, and if possible, limit your time outdoors through the afternoon.

