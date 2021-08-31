Highway 6 northbound on-bound ramp near Rock Prairie Road reopened after crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say the northbound on-ramp for Highway 6 just north of Rock Prairie Road is closed due to a crash.

“The SH 6 northbound on-ramp just north of Rock Prairie is closed while emergency personnel work to clear a crash on the highway (near FM 2818),” states a tweet from College Station police at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday. “Please seek alternate routes or expect delays.”

The SH 6 northbound on-ramp just north of Rock Prairie is closed while emergency personnel work to clear a crash on the highway (near FM 2818). Please seek alternate routes or expect delays. pic.twitter.com/ifwAy4G9MU — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) August 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.