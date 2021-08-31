Advertisement

Houston man, juvenile wanted for Burleson County store robbery

By Michael Oder
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two more people connected to a store robbery from Aug. 14.

Jayshua Dquan Marquis Lee Hedge, 18 from Houston, and a 15-year-old juvenile are wanted for aggravated robbery. The two are the latest suspects tied to the robbery of a Dollar General at FM 60 and DR 410 from August.

One suspect, James Matalice Smith, was shot and killed by law enforcement on Aug. 17. Smith shot Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock as he was serving a warrant for the robbery at Smith’s home. A fourth suspect, Robert Parker Feltus, 25, was arrested at a Bryan apartment complex on Aug. 24.

Pollock was shot in the face, but survived after having surgery. He’s since been released from the hospital. A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was shot in the arm by Smith. He was treated at a Bryan hospital and released.

