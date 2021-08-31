Join Aggie Football by “Standing For America” Saturday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Not only does Saturday’s football game in Kyle Field mark the start of football season in Aggieland, but it will also be a tribute to the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks. Fans planning to attend the first home game of the season are asked to wear red, blue, and white, based on their seating section, as the Aggies will attempt to recreate the iconic 2001 Red, White & Blue game.

The horrific attacks of 9/11 rocked our country to its core, but as Americans, we came together, supported one another, grieved with one another, and cared for one another.

A local example of that was 20 years ago when football fans came to Kyle Field dressed in red, white, and blue, instead of the traditional maroon and white.

Local screen printing and embroidery company, C.C. Creations, made the 80,000 shirts for the game.

“The result of that [game] was amazing,” said Kenny Lawson, C.C. Creations CEO. “It will ring for us, for C.C. Creations, for forever because of the herculean effort our employees went through to work 24 hours for nine straight days to make this happen. It’s a very prideful moment for me as the owner.”

Now 20 years later C.C. Creations has a retail store, The Warehouse at C.C. Creations, to sell the shirts and will produce over 100,000 shirts for the game, according to Lawson.

“It’s a little bit different scenario this year we have a little bit more time to prepare, a month a half,” said Lawson. “We have a retail store now, so we are able to sell them in a different capacity, but it’s still the same prideful feeling of the 12th Man Standing For America.”

Proceeds from this year’s shirts will be donated to Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Points of Light.

Shirts are currently available for sale at the following retailers:

To learn more about which section color your designated seating section will be for Saturday’s game, click here.

