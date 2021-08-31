Kate dawdles, Larry soon, casual watch on the Caribbean

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As Ida continues to swirl through the eastern United States, a few other areas of interest will be watched in the Atlantic as we move into September.

Kate continues to move northward in the Central Atlantic. We’re still not expecting much out of this storm, likely being no threat to land as it eventually gets scooped up by the polar jet.

What could become Larry is looking a bit more organized just off the coast of Africa. It will have a lot of ocean to organize and likely become a hurricane, while also churning in the open Atlantic. As of now, we’re not expecting this to be a big threat to land.

Of potential interest in the first couple weeks of September is the southern and western Caribbean. There are very weak signals that we may see some minor organization post-Labor Day, but nothing worth being a concern at the moment. This may just mean an area of enhance moisture that may work toward Texas by the middle to later part of next week.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.