Kickoff Aggie football season in style

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s football season starts Saturday with the Kent State Golden Flashes coming to Kyle Field, and it’s important fans have the proper gameday gear to cheer on the Aggies.

When it comes to gameday fashion, fans attending the game will be asked to wear red, blue, or white for the first home game as the Aggies recreate the Standing For America Game.

However, for the other games, Ashleigh Krause V.P. of Marketing for C.C. Creations says there will be some trends fans will notice this season when it comes to maroon and white fashion.

According to Krause, when it comes to men’s fashion, button-down more breathable shirts will be more popular because of how comfortable they are in the Texas heat.

For women, Krause said crop-styled tops are really in because women have the ability to dress the tops up or down.

“You see women wearing them with skirts, sometimes they are in yoga pants or leggings; however, the vibe you are going with,” said Krause.

She also added that denim and solids were really in for this season, too.

