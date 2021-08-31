Advertisement

Lightning strike at Jersey Shore kills lifeguard, injures 7

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey authorities said a young lifeguard was killed and seven other people were injured when lightning struck a Jersey Shore beach Monday afternoon.

Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed that a lifeguard in Berkeley Township was killed in the afternoon.

It marked the second death of a young lifeguard at the Jersey Shore in a little over a week.

Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy said seven people were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Earlier this month, a 16-year-old lifeguard in Cape May was killed when the boat he was rowing was hit by a wave and flipped over.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the crash involved this white pickup truck and a motorcycle Sunday evening at the...
Bryan police identify motorcyclist killed in crash near Sue Haswell Park
Luke Armstrong returns to Texas A&M to complete his studies and earn his degree in...
Lone survivor returns to Aggieland one year after deadly plane crash in Bryan
Legend Mourning, 6
Calvert boy missing since July found safe
Three CSPD officers involved in shootings cleared of wrongdoing by grand jury
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

On average, it costs almost $22,000 to hospitalize a COVID-19 patient. That costs increases to...
COVID-19 hospitalizations cost 150x more than vaccine costs
Some areas of Louisiana, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon, suffered major flooding and...
Thousands face weeks without power in Ida’s aftermath
Highway 6 northbound on-bound ramp near Rock Prairie Road closed due to crash
Damage is seen from the air in Grand Isle, Louisiana, after Hurricane Ida struck.
Aerial: Grand Isle, La. seen after Hurricane Ida
Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne, was the last soldier to leave...
With Afghanistan withdrawal complete, America’s longest war ends