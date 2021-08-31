Advertisement

Monday evening fire damages storage building in Bryan neighborhood

This is the third structure fire Bryan firefighters have responded to in the past two weeks.
Bryan and College Station firefighters responded to a building fire Monday evening at Goessler...
Bryan and College Station firefighters responded to a building fire Monday evening at Goessler and Kent Street in Bryan.(Photo by KBTX's Rusty Surette)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station firefighters responded to a building fire Monday evening at Goessler and Kent Street in Bryan.

The property owner tells KBTX the building, which sits adjacent to a home, is used as storage and space for a private business called “The Well.”

When firefighters arrived they found smoke coming out one corner of the building. The owner said nobody was inside the structure when the fire started and it’s unclear what started it.

No injuries were reported.

This is the third structure fire Bryan firefighters have responded to in the past two weeks.

Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25, firefighters responded to a vacant home fire at N Sterling Avenue at W 17th Street. Firefighters also responded to a fire at 2813 Cypress Bend on Saturday, August 21st a little after 2:30 in the morning. The fire was extinguished without incident with minor property damage to one unit.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

The cause of both fires is under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information about either of those previous fires is encouraged to contact the Bryan Fire Marshal’s office at 979-209-5960.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the crash involved this white pickup truck and a motorcycle Sunday evening at the...
Bryan police identify motorcyclist killed in crash near Sue Haswell Park
Deanne Stout told police she consumed beer, vodka and prescription drugs prior to the crash...
Woman arrested for DWI after hitting Bryan police car
Category 4 Hurricane Ida officially makes landfall at 11:55am Sunday, August 29th
“Extremely dangerous” Category 4 Hurricane Ida makes landfall
Luke Armstrong returns to Texas A&M to complete his studies and earn his degree in...
Lone survivor returns to Aggieland one year after deadly plane crash in Bryan
Tropical Storm Julian formed in the Atlantic as of 10am Sunday
Tropical Storm Julian forms in the Atlantic

Latest News

Mike Espitia was nominated by Fabi Payton, another recent Be Remarkable award recipient....
Be Remarkable: Mike Espitia keeps giving back to his customers and employees
Monday Evening Weather Update 8/30
Monday Evening Weather Update 8/30
Three CSPD officers involved in shootings cleared of wrongdoing by grand jury
Centerville businesses seeing impacts from COVID-19
Centerville businesses seeing impacts from COVID-19