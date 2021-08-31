Monday evening fire damages storage building in Bryan neighborhood

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station firefighters responded to a building fire Monday evening at Goessler and Kent Street in Bryan.

The property owner tells KBTX the building, which sits adjacent to a home, is used as storage and space for a private business called “The Well.”

When firefighters arrived they found smoke coming out one corner of the building. The owner said nobody was inside the structure when the fire started and it’s unclear what started it.

No injuries were reported.

This is the third structure fire Bryan firefighters have responded to in the past two weeks.

Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25, firefighters responded to a vacant home fire at N Sterling Avenue at W 17th Street. Firefighters also responded to a fire at 2813 Cypress Bend on Saturday, August 21st a little after 2:30 in the morning. The fire was extinguished without incident with minor property damage to one unit.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

The cause of both fires is under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information about either of those previous fires is encouraged to contact the Bryan Fire Marshal’s office at 979-209-5960.

