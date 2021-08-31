New tropical depression expected to form this week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Heavy rain and tornadoes continue to be a concern for portions of the United States east of the Mississippi as the remnants of Ida continue drifting to the northeast this week. By the time this big ball of moisture reaches Pennsylvania, it is expected to link up with a stalled cold front which could produce 5″ to 8″ of rain, with localized 10″ totals. Here is a round-robin of tropical activity in the Atlantic basin, 11 days removed from the climatological peak of hurricane season:

Tropical Depression Ida

28 hours after making landfall as an extremely high-end Category 4 Hurricane, Ida was downgraded to a tropical depression at 4 pm Monday. In that time, sustained wind speeds dropped from 150mph to 35mph. Ida could hold onto tropical depression characteristics as far north as Tenessee before becoming a remnant low somewhere between Kentucky and West Virginia.

4pm Forecast Update for Tropical Depression Ida (KBTX)

Tropical Storm Kate

As of 8:30am Monday, the National Hurricane Center named Tropical Storm Kate in the Atlantic. Since then, the system has been battered with wind shear taking all of the associated clouds and rain to the east of the circulation. If the storm can withstand the next hostile conditions over the next 24 to 48 hours, it should find itself in an environment where additional strengthening could occur later in the week. Regardless, this system is expected to remain out to sea -- keeping it together or falling apart to a remnant low.

4pm Forecast for Tropical Storm Kate (KBTX)

Tropical Wave - Invest 90L

The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring a tropical wave that emerged off the coast of Africa Monday. It is likely the 12th tropical depression of the season forms by Wednesday or Thursday. As it continues a long journey through the Atlantic, early tropical forecast models do suggest this could become a category 1 hurricane by late week or this weekend. By that same thought, some forecast models curve it to stay closer to Africa than into the waters of the Atlantic. There are many unknowns regarding this system -- at this time, it poses no immediate concerns to the US coast.

Area of interest in the Caribbean

A broad area of low pressure in the Caribbean carries low-end development chances over the next 5 days. There have been some weak signals of a tropical system attempting to form, but as of Monday night, most forecast models do not bring development into the Gulf of Mexico. While not a major concern at this time, it is something worth monitoring throughout the week.

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form in the southwestern Caribbean Sea in a couple of days. Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for some slow development by the end of the week, as long as the system remains over water. This system is expected to move gradually west-northwestward or northwestward at 5 to 10 mph toward Central America.

More details are included in the video above.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.