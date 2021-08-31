Advertisement

Olivieri Named to TDS Team of the Week

Texas A&M 's Barbara Olivieri lines up for a penalty kick against Clemson
Texas A&M 's Barbara Olivieri lines up for a penalty kick against Clemson(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M standout Barbara Olivieri earned a spot on the TopDrawerSoccer.com Women’s Team of the Week the outlet announced Tuesday.

Olivieri, who also claimed SEC Offensive Player of the Week recognition on Monday, was honored for logging the game-winning goal and an assist in Texas A&M’s 3-1 victory over No. 9 Clemson. The Maroon & White’s triumph was the SEC’s only win over a top 10 team for the week.

It marked the third time Olivieri has earned TDS Team of the Week plaudits. She earned the accolade twice as a freshman.

Olivieri is on the MAC Hermann Trophy Preseason Watch List after earning United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region First Team, SEC Freshman of the Year and All-SEC First Team during the 2020-21 campaign.

This season, Olivieri has started all three matches for the Aggies. She has three points on one goal and one assist. For her career, the Katy, Texas, native has 24 points on nine goals and six assists.

Texas A&M is 1-2-0 on the season with all three matches coming against top 10 opposition. The Maroon & White return to action Friday when they host the Sam Houston State Bearkats in a 7 p.m. contest at Ellis Field.

