Pats cut Newton, clearing way for Jones to start

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL...
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - A person with knowledge of the move says the New England Patriots have released quarterback Cam Newton. That clears the way for rookie Mac Jones to open the season as New England’s starting quarterback.

The move brings an abrupt end to Newton’s stay in New England, which is trying to rebound from a disjointed 2020 season. Newton finished 7-8 as the starter in his first season since taking over for Tom Brady following his departure to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

