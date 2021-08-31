Advertisement

Rinderknech Advances at the US Open

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Aug. 30, 2021
NEW YORK - Former Texas A&M All-American Arthur Rinderknech claimed a five-set win in the first round of the US Open against Miomir Kecmanovic, Monday evening at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

After dropping the first two sets in the opening round match, Rinderknech rebounded with wins of 7-5, 6-3 and 6-4 in the final three sets to earn his first-ever victory at the US Open.

With the win, the Frenchman advances to face Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on Wednesday, match times for the day have not been determined.

