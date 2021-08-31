Advertisement

Sanderson Farms now offering $1,000 to workers who receive a COVID-19 vaccine

By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In an effort to get employees vaccinated, Sanderson Farms is now offering $1,000 to workers who can show proof they have been fully vaccinated.

A company spokeswoman confirmed the incentive Tuesday to News 3′s Rusty Surette.

“If the employee is not already fully vaccinated, the incentive payment will be paid to any employee or a new hire who becomes fully vaccinated after they meet the 90-day probationary period,” said Director of Marketing Hilary Burroughs.

KBTX obtained a copy of the memo sent to employees from the Mississippi-based poultry producer.

“Our top priority throughout the COVID-19 crisis has been protecting your health, safety and welfare, and that of your family,” said Joe Sanderson. “We are seeing very high absentee rates in our processing plants and the number of daily positive COVID cases has significantly increased. Poor attendance affects our operations and our ability to service our customers. We would not be offering this incentive pay if the situation was not very serious.”

