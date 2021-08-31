Saying hello to September with a spot of rain or two

For the first time in 2021, the high temperature (officially) in Bryan-College Station broke past the 97° mark. As of 4pm, Easterwood Airport checked in at 98°. At the same time, a few spots of quick rain dotted a small portion of the Brazos Valley in the late afternoon heat. That chance for a splash will stay with us as we head into the very early evening hours, but once the sun goes down, any coverage of rain will also fizzle with it. Another shot at a few spots of quick rain to a stray summer thunderstorm are in the forecast Wednesday, although the window of opportunity is short -- generally 4pm - 7pm. Any stronger storm could produce a brief downpour, lightning, and occasional wind gusts to 20-25mph.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties between noon and 8pm Wednesday. Heat index values are expected to run as high as 109° through the afternoon. In fact, the entire area will feel a bit stuffy -- at least compared to the past few days -- with feels-like temperatures above 105° for all. As we trend into the Labor Day weekend, high pressure will gently slide around and then into Texas pushing afternoon highs anywhere from 1° to 3° shy of 100° through early next week. A stray shower cannot be ruled out but the odds look extremely low. Heat will be the theme as we flip over into this new month.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 77. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 98. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 77. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 96. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

