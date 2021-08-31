Advertisement

Texas A&M leadership gives update on back to school during pandemic

Their Chief Operating Officer talked to KBTX Tuesday.
By Clay Falls
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M leaders said the university’s positivity rate for COVID is 3.6%. Students, staff and faculty were required to get tested for COVID-19 prior to the start of classes. They still have testing and procedures for the pandemic in place.

Texas A&M’s Chief Operating Officer Greg Hartman said they have plans in place to move students and staff virtually if they need to, but they’ve been pleased with testing efforts and procedures to mitigate the spread.

”I think being with the university, population being such a large part of the community, I think it’s good so far. Again, cross fingers and hoping for the best here to continue that our testing is showing a relatively small positivity rate so far. Obviously we’re a big part of the community. We take that very seriously,” said Hartman.

Hartman also said they expect the freshman class to be at a new record level of enrollment for fall.

