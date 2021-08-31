Texas A&M team receives $1.6 million grant to expand mental health services for Brazos Valley kids

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A team at Texas A&M was awarded a $1.6 million grant by the Health Resources and Services Administration to help expand mental health services for children across the Brazos Valley.

Psychology experts say Texas is severely lacking mental health resources, as the state ranks 49th in the country for mental health spending. It also has the highest proportion of counties that are designated as lacking mental health professionals where over 10 million Texans live. That’s why finding help for mental health can be difficult in the Brazos Valley, especially for children.

Texas A&M psychiatry and educational psychology professor Carly McCord says the grant will help ten university doctoral students for each of the next four years, hoping to expand those services for years to come.

“We have a clinical, counseling, and school psychology accredited program here at Texas A&M, so students from any of those programs can receive a $25,000 stipend for the year,” McCord said.

McCord says the university is partnering with three different healthcare organizations across the Brazos Valley where students will work to provide mental health services. They are Texas A&M Family Health Care, Health Point, and Falls Community Hospital and Clinic.

“When you don’t have anyone to refer to, then it’s good to be able to see anything that comes in the door, both across the age span and also across presenting concerns so that you can competently assess, treat, and help everyone who comes to you in need,” McCord said.

Marc Klekar is the Clinical Director of Brazos Valley Mental Health & Wellness. He says children and adolescents are a severely underserved population for mental health services locally.

“I can tell you from our practice that we are seeing a very large influx of children and adolescents all the way through high school,” Klekar said. “We’re trying to help as many people as we can, but there’s only so many hours on the clock where we can have people sitting in our chairs.”

Klekar says some get stuck on their waiting list for over nine months, and due to the pandemic, there’s an even greater need for these services right here and now.

“We’re seeing a lot of social impact going on from students being isolated from not being in class with each other,” Klekar said. “It’s having a lot of impact on families, how they interact with each other at home. One of the biggest things we’re running into is a lot of that social distance issue going on that a lot of those students feel disenfranchised.”

McCord says she hopes that by the end of the next four years, hundreds of families will have been helped by their primary care provider through the work of these 40 students receiving help from this grant.

“We’re bringing much needed services here in the Brazos Valley, and then we’re equipping the next generation of health professionals to be ready to serve in underserved areas,” McCord said. “It’s really a cool combination and a good one-two punch. I’m pretty excited to see where we’ll be in four years.”

Klekar says this grant is an exciting first step, and he believes its impact will be even more significant if the students it helps stay in the area long term.

“As much as we can get those kids early on, I feel like we can make a larger impact earlier,” Klekar said.

