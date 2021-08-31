Advertisement

Tropical Depression Twelve forms; expected to be named Larry soon

Forecast calls for the system to strengthen to a Category 2 Hurricane by the weekend
Tropical Depression Twelve has formed in the far Eastern Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to be named Larry as early as Tuesday night or Wednesday.(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The latest tropical system of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season has formed in the far eastern Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center started issuing advisories and forecasts for Tropical Depression Twelve Tuesday afternoon. The first forecast notes the potential to gain tropical storm status as early as Tuesday night. Once wind speeds reach 39mph, it would gain the name Larry.

As of the 4pm update from the National Hurricane Center:

LocationMaximum Wind SpeedMovementMinimum Central Pressure
335 miles southeast of Southernmost Cabo Verde Islands35 mphwest-northwest at 16 mph1006 mb

The National Hurricane Center notes that the initial movement of this new tropical system is a bit uncertain. Over the coming days, as it moves around an area of high pressure, that should drift it westward at a faster speed over the next 36 hours or so. Forecast models are split between a northwest versus westward movement, so for the time being, the first forecast cone splits the difference.

The National Hurricane Center notes that conditions are favorable for further strengthening over the next three days. That should allow for the tropical depression to strengthen as high as a Category 2 hurricane by the weekend. Early next week, what is expected to be Larry will move over slightly cooler water and into drier air. Slower development, potentially even some weakening, is expected by that time. The agency does note, “the official intensity forecast is in the middle of the intensity guidance, and it is possibly conservative given that many of the global models are showing the development of a large and powerful tropical cyclone.”

At this time, there are no concerns for the US coastline with the newly formed system several thousands of miles away. The peak of hurricane season is September 10th, ten days away.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

