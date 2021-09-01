Brazos Valley’s August by the numbers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One of the common phrases thrown around over the past few months by long-time Brazos Valley residents, “this summer seems to be a lot milder than we typically have around here.” Coming off a top 20 coolest / wettest July on record, scattered, daily rain in the area placed enough cloud cover in the sky to keep afternoon highs below the average for a majority of the month. However, warmer-than-average mornings offset those rain-cooled afternoons, putting August 2021′s average temperature not far from what you would expect as the “typical.”

August’s rain and thunderstorm activity came with much less fanfare than the past few months. While totals were widely scattered yet again, only one day brought widespread wet weather to the Brazos Valley -- Sunday the 15th. A weak boundary flipping wind out of the north set up slow-to-stationary deluges producing anywhere widespread 1″ to 3″ totals, with pockets of 4″ to 6″ in localized in parts of Brazos and Lee Counties.

PinPoint Radar estimates as of 4:30pm - as high as 4" to 5" pockets across parts of Lee, West Burleson, and Northeast Brazos Counties pic.twitter.com/Uy6Ejk9omp — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 15, 2021

1.40″ of rain fell at Easterwood Airport, making it the 3rd wettest August 15th since records began there in 1952. Gusty wind around 40-50mph caused the power to flicker or go out for residents in and near Bryan’s Austin’s Colony.

Overflow culvert full of water along Hwy 6, near Briarcrest intersection.



Traffic seems to be moving with no problems along Hwy 6 & the feeders pic.twitter.com/Jj5HB164pW — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 15, 2021

All said and done, Bryan-College Station still (officially) fell short of the average rainfall expected in the month of August. 2.19″ fell at Easterwood Airport, leaving almost an inch behind what the new 30-year-average suggests. For the year, 32.55″ of rain has fallen as of August 31st, about an inch and a quarter behind average. The Brazos Valley remains drought-free coming out of meteorological summer.

Here is a look at August by the numbers:

Average temperatures: 85.4°

Temperature anomaly for the month: -0.30°

High-temperature anomaly for the month: -2.1°

Average low for the month: 76.3°

Low-temperature anomaly for the month: +1.6°

Number of afternoons considered above-average: 5

Number of afternoons considered below-average: 17

Number of afternoons considered average: 8

Number of mornings considered above-average: 23

Number of mornings considered below-average: 4

Number of mornings considered average: 4

Greatest high-temperature anomaly for the month: -10° (2nd)

Greatest low-temperature anomaly for the month: +5° ( 31st)

Coolest afternoon of the month: 87° (2nd)

Warmest afternoon of the month: 99° (31st)

Coolest morning of the month: 74° (6th, 16th, 17th, 22nd, 23rd)

Warmest morning of the month: 79° (19th)

Rainfall for the month:2.19″

Rainfall anomaly for the month: -0.91″

Greatest one-day rainfall for the month: 1.43″ ( 15th)

Highest wind gust for the month: 36mph (18th)

What is ahead for the month of September?

September can go either way in the Brazos Valley. Summer can continue to flare or early rounds of cool air may trickle south to Texas. The hottest temperature ever recorded in the month (or ever in Bryan-College Station for that matter) is 112°. The coldest: 42°.

The Climate Prediction Center has much of the lower 48 of the United States marked to experience an average 30 days in September.

Climate Prediction Center's forecast for temperatures throughout the month of September. (KBTX)

While the month is expected to come out of the gate above average with highs near 100°, a rainy pattern may set up to help offset the early heat. Above-average rainfall is expected in a corridor from the Brazos Valley to the Northeast.

Climate Prediction Center's forecast for rainfall throughout the month of September. (KBTX)

