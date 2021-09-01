City of College Station reminds residents to be mindful of city’s code as students return to start school

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Now that students are back in town, the City of College Station wants to remind people to follow the city’s code.

The city says trash violations tend to be the biggest issue. People won’t pull their bins off the street 12 hours after their collection day has passed, or they’ll allow them to overflow. City of College Station Code Enforcement Supervisor Julie Caler says sanitation will not pick up bins where trash is piled up and and cannot close or sitting next to the container.

“Make sure that you put the proper recycling items in the recycling container,” Caler said. “It’s not another trash can. It’s a container specifically for those recyclable items.”

Caler says trash, recycling, and bulk item collection days are often different, and residents can only have the corresponding bins or items out on the street on those days. She says you can call public works or click here to find out what the collection schedule is in your neighborhood.

“Some of the other issues that we see are weeds and grass. You can’t have your weeds and grass taller than 12 inches,” Caler said. “Open storage is also an issue. You can’t have recliners or couches just sitting out for you to lounge on. They have to be inside. Anything that’s intended for inside use has to stay inside.”

The city is in the middle of its week-long educational process handing out flyers to remind areas of the rules. After that, they’ll hand out a couple of door or trash tags to those not obeying the code before issuing citations.

”It is a big problem right at the beginning of the semester because we have a lot of people coming in who aren’t quite used to living either off campus or in a house, or in a duplex type of area in more of a single-family neighborhood,” Caler said.

