College Station Lady Cougars sweep Rudder on the volleyball court 25-21, 25-15, 25-17
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougar volleyball team swept the Rudder Lady Rangers Tuesday evening at Cougar Gym in a key District 19-5A match 25-21, 25-15, 25-17.
College Station will be on the road Friday as they take on Magnolia West while Rudder will host Katy Jordan. Both varsity matches are scheduled for 6 p.m. first serves.
