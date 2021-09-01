Advertisement

College Station Lady Cougars sweep Rudder on the volleyball court 25-21, 25-15, 25-17

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougar volleyball team swept the Rudder Lady Rangers Tuesday evening at Cougar Gym in a key District 19-5A match 25-21, 25-15, 25-17.

College Station will be on the road Friday as they take on Magnolia West while Rudder will host Katy Jordan. Both varsity matches are scheduled for 6 p.m. first serves.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the crash involved this white pickup truck and a motorcycle Sunday evening at the...
Bryan police identify motorcyclist killed in crash near Sue Haswell Park
Legend Mourning, 6
Calvert boy missing since July found safe
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Luke Armstrong returns to Texas A&M to complete his studies and earn his degree in...
Lone survivor returns to Aggieland one year after deadly plane crash in Bryan
Three CSPD officers involved in shootings cleared of wrongdoing by grand jury

Latest News

The A&M Consolidated volleyball team huddles up during their match against Magnolia.
Consol volleyball sweeps Magnolia to open home district schedule
Source: KBTX
Texas A&M Cross Country Hosts Aggie Opener to Start Season
Blinn Buccaneers Football logo
Blinn College football season kicks off Saturday with home game against Southern Shreveport
Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King warms up during practice at Kyle Field.
Aggies excited for Haynes King’s first start on Saturday