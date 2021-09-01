College Station Lady Cougars sweep Rudder on the volleyball court 25-21, 25-15, 25-17

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougar volleyball team swept the Rudder Lady Rangers Tuesday evening at Cougar Gym in a key District 19-5A match 25-21, 25-15, 25-17.

College Station will be on the road Friday as they take on Magnolia West while Rudder will host Katy Jordan. Both varsity matches are scheduled for 6 p.m. first serves.

