Consol volleyball sweeps Magnolia to open home district schedule
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated volleyball team beat Magnolia 25-14, 25-18, 25-18 at Tiger Gym Tuesday night. It was Consol’s first home district match of the season.
The Tigers were led by Ava Derbes and Ella Norton who each had 7 kills. Emma Pahl added 5 kills and Lesley Munoz had 4 kills. Gracen Harrell had 17 digs for the Tigers.
Consol will hit the road to play Waller on Friday.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.