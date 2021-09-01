Advertisement

Consol volleyball sweeps Magnolia to open home district schedule

The A&M Consolidated volleyball team huddles up during their match against Magnolia.
The A&M Consolidated volleyball team huddles up during their match against Magnolia.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated volleyball team beat Magnolia 25-14, 25-18, 25-18 at Tiger Gym Tuesday night. It was Consol’s first home district match of the season.

The Tigers were led by Ava Derbes and Ella Norton who each had 7 kills. Emma Pahl added 5 kills and Lesley Munoz had 4 kills. Gracen Harrell had 17 digs for the Tigers.

Consol will hit the road to play Waller on Friday.

