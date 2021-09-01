Hearne Elementary classes go virtual for the remainder of the week

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - School leaders in Hearne have announced classes will be virtual for the remainder of the week.

In a post on Facebook Tuesday night, the school district shared a memo that reads, “Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of the students and staff, Hearne Elementary School will be offering virtual learning for the duration of the week. Students may return to school on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

“We look forward to seeing your students in their virtual classrooms tomorrow and back in the building Tuesday, September 7,” said Principal Jennifer Murchison.

According to the post, students without a computer device or internet service can pickup up a device at the school on Wednesday.

Click here for more details .

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.