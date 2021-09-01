Advertisement

Hearne Elementary classes go virtual for the remainder of the week

“Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of the students and staff, Hearne Elementary School will be offering virtual learning for the duration of the week.”
“Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of the students and staff, Hearne Elementary...
“Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of the students and staff, Hearne Elementary School will be offering virtual learning for the duration of the week.”(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - School leaders in Hearne have announced classes will be virtual for the remainder of the week.

In a post on Facebook Tuesday night, the school district shared a memo that reads, “Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of the students and staff, Hearne Elementary School will be offering virtual learning for the duration of the week. Students may return to school on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

“We look forward to seeing your students in their virtual classrooms tomorrow and back in the building Tuesday, September 7,” said Principal Jennifer Murchison.

According to the post, students without a computer device or internet service can pickup up a device at the school on Wednesday.

Click here for more details.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the crash involved this white pickup truck and a motorcycle Sunday evening at the...
Bryan police identify motorcyclist killed in crash near Sue Haswell Park
Legend Mourning, 6
Calvert boy missing since July found safe
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Luke Armstrong returns to Texas A&M to complete his studies and earn his degree in...
Lone survivor returns to Aggieland one year after deadly plane crash in Bryan
Three CSPD officers involved in shootings cleared of wrongdoing by grand jury

Latest News

Trinity ISD Superintendent Dr. John Kaufman (File photo)
Superintendent announces all campuses closing in Trinity ISD due to COVID-19
Huntsville doctor says antibody treatment shows signs of preventing severe COVID-19
College Station Police Chief Billy Couch.
College Station Police Chief addresses officer-involved shootings
Area schools are seeing impacts from COVID 19.
Public and private schools seeing impacts from COVID-19