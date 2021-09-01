Hearne ISD community reacts to temporary virtual learning measures at Elementary, Junior High

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne ISD has moved two of their campuses to virtual learning for the remainder of the week due to COVID-19 activity.

Latest dash board information from the state shows 151 active cases in Robertson County. The district says they have 13 current cases, 11 of those are students.

Hearne Elementary School and Junior High School have moved students online as a precaution to stop the spread of COVID.

“This year it’s gotten worse. I mean it’s just like it. This virus came back with a vengeance and it’s just scary. It really is,” said Brandy Grimes, a Hearne ISD grandparent.

Grimes has two grandkids at the elementary school. While she’s pleased with precautions the district is taking, she still has concerns.

“My main thing is is I don’t understand why our governor will not do a mask mandate in schools to protect our children and grandbabies. And the way with the why the COVID is intensifying, it’s spreading,” she said.

“I feel like we’re going in reverse on Zoom and we should be in school just learning, but we’re on Zoom,” said Jordan Gurode, an elementary school student.

Fredrick Gurode and his 10-year-old want kids back in class as soon as it’s safe.

“Once again the kids, they’re not able to have that experience being around each other, you miss your friends. You want to hang out, you want to go play, but at the same time as being parents you have to think about too, can I let you go?,” said Fredrick Gurode.

“We as a community, we need to come together do what we’ve got to do for our kids, for us everybody,” said Grimes. “Mask up, get vaccinated. Let’s slow the spread.”

Monday is a district holiday so the plan is to reopen the junior high and elementary school Tuesday.

School district officials weren’t available for an interview today but tell us both of those campuses will be closed for deep cleaning.

Learning is continuing in-person at the high school.

