Advertisement

Kiss postpones tour after founding members test positive for COVID

Kiss and crew are fully vaccinated, but are all isolating for the next 10 days out of...
Kiss and crew are fully vaccinated, but are all isolating for the next 10 days out of precaution, the band said.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The band Kiss is postponing its End of the Road tour after Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement on social media, the 72-year-old Simmons is experiencing “mild symptoms.”

The band disclosed Stanley’s diagnosis earlier this week.

The 69-year-old Stanley said he has already recovered and also only experienced mild symptoms.

The band said its members and crew are fully vaccinated, but they are all isolating for the next 10 days out of precaution.

The tour is expected to resume on Sept. 9 in Irvine, California.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desman Wells (left), Ashlynn Wells (center) and Jesse Ray Schmidt.
Amber Alert for 2 missing Texas children discontinued
“Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of the students and staff, Hearne Elementary...
Hearne Elementary and Junior High classes go virtual for the remainder of the week
Tropical Depression Twelve has formed in the far Eastern Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to be...
Tropical Depression Twelve forms; expected to be named Larry soon
National Hurricane Center's 7pm Tropical Weather Outlook
New tropical depression expected to form this week
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Strong winds push California wildfire closer to Lake Tahoe
Jackie Robinson, 28
Suspected drug dealer arrested with dozens of Xanax pills
A look inside the airport to see all the equipment and aircraft left by the U.S. military.
Taliban takes over Kabul airport
Walgreens plans to increase hourly wages to at least $15.
Walgreens to increase starting pay
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in school bus crash