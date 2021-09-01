Advertisement

Kraft’s mac and cheese-flavored ice cream is back

Kraft Heinz Company and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream are teaming up again to offer another run of...
Kraft Heinz Company and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream are teaming up again to offer another run of their mac and cheese-flavored ice cream.(Van Leeuwen Ice Cream via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - I scream, you scream, we all scream for ... mac and cheese?

Kraft macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream is back, and here’s the scoop on how to get it.

The Kraft Heinz Company is partnering again with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create the product.

That company is selling $12 pints on its website, with a limit of two per customer.

It also has a link to participating stores, but that information isn’t online as of Wednesday morning.

The two companies launched a limited run of the mac and cheese-flavored ice cream in July and it sold out quickly.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desman Wells (left), Ashlynn Wells (center) and Jesse Ray Schmidt.
Amber Alert for 2 missing Texas children discontinued
“Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of the students and staff, Hearne Elementary...
Hearne Elementary and Junior High classes go virtual for the remainder of the week
Tropical Depression Twelve has formed in the far Eastern Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to be...
Tropical Depression Twelve forms; expected to be named Larry soon
National Hurricane Center's 7pm Tropical Weather Outlook
New tropical depression expected to form this week
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

A cow is rescued from a tree in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, after getting stuck in...
Cow rescued from tree above floodwaters in aftermath of Ida
South Florida authorities said the murders of three women in 2000 and 2001 have been linked to...
Sheriff: Brazilian man killed 3 Florida women 2 decades ago
A cow is rescued from a tree in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, after getting stuck in...
Cow rescued from tree above floodwaters in aftermath of Ida
Hospitals in some southern states are being hit hard by coronavirus patients, taxing the system.
COVID-19: Where the US stands in the fight against the delta variant
The Louisiana State Police released images Tuesday of Hurricane Ida damage along I-55 near the...
In Ida’s aftermath, no quick relief in sight for Louisiana