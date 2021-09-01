Advertisement

Newlyweds post invoice for wedding guest no-shows

By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A newlywed couple is an internet sensation after using social media to send a sharp message.

Douglas and Dedra Simmons were irritated after eight people were no-shows after RSVPing for their destination wedding in Jamaica.

To make their point, the couple decided to post a fake invoice for the cost of two unused seats on Facebook.

“We didn’t feel any kind of way,” Dedra Simmons said. “We were just being petty.”

The couple said the mock invoice was just for laughs and called it “a teachable moment.”

“One of the couples, they were really apologetic. They did offer to pay us,” Dedra Simmons said. “Of course, we declined it. It wasn’t about the money. We were just trying to send a message.”

Their friends kept the joke going and turned the invoice into T-shirts for the newlyweds.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of the students and staff, Hearne Elementary...
Hearne Elementary and Junior High classes go virtual for the remainder of the week
Desman Wells (left), Ashlynn Wells (center) and Jesse Ray Schmidt.
Amber Alert for 2 missing Texas children discontinued
Tropical Depression Twelve has formed in the far Eastern Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to be...
Tropical Depression Twelve forms; expected to be named Larry soon
National Hurricane Center's 7pm Tropical Weather Outlook
New tropical depression expected to form this week
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
1 student hurt, North Carolina high school on lockdown after shooting
People have started hoarding toilet paper again, reports say.
Some people are panic-buying toilet paper again
In this courtroom artist's sketch, R. Kelly, left, listens during his trial in New York,...
R. Kelly accuser says he kept gun nearby while berating her
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 9/1
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 9/1