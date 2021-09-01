NOW OPEN: New wine bar brings eclectic vibes to Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Vino Boheme opens its doors to the public Wednesday night, and the new wine bar prides itself on its unconventional and bohemian atmosphere.

The wine bar is the sister property of The Village and is conveniently located next door. Owner Kristy Petty says the new space will support The Village and vice versa.

At Vino Boheme, guests can expect an experience.

”We’re a destination you know,” said Petty. “I believe that even if you’re not a big wine drinker it’s a nice place to kind of sit and have a moment.”

In regard to wine, she credits the cultivation to her general manager Heath Lagrone, who has created a wine list from various parts of the world that includes different price points.

“My general manager has just blown this one out of the water,” said Petty. “We have over 40 types of wine, and we’re going to grow them.”

Beyond wine, there are also various food options from charcuteries to macrons to other desserts. Click here to view the menu.

Vino Boheme will be open Wednesdays to Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturday from 4 to midnight, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

