Public and private schools seeing impacts from COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Area schools are seeing their own set of challenges trying to keep COVID out of the classrooms.

Rising cases are even forcing some sporting events to be canceled. Brazos Christian’s football game against San Antonio Holy Cross was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. The school also recently cancelled a volleyball game.

Brazos Christian currently has 21 cases including students and staff.

“The truth is, as COVID grows in the community, as we deal with it more in the community, that’s reflected in the school as well. Therefore, that means that we have cases that we have to deal with on campus. So we’re really having to walk that balance of how do we keep kids safe,” said Jeff McMaster, Ph.D., Brazos Christian Head of School.

“As compared to last year, I think it’s largely comparable in that we started the school year with very little and then we had a couple of instances throughout the year,” he added.

Bryan ISD says about 1% of their staff and less than 1% of the student body are currently dealing with COVID. They have 149 current student cases and 31 staff cases.

“How it’s going though it’s the most challenging time,” said Christie Whitbeck, Ph.D., Bryan ISD Superintendent.

“If you’re looking at our Bryan website, you’re going to see that we will change our numbers every day. They will be inclusive, so that means that when you see that number, that’s how many are in your child’s school. It’s important to note that means it could be a child who’s been home already eight days. It could be a child who just got diagnosed yesterday,” she said.

Whitbeck says their goal is to keep schools open. Virtual isn’t an option right now.

The Texas Legislature is still working on a bill to fund virtual learning.

The state Senate is still looking at revisions before it goes to Governor Greg Abbott’s Desk.

“If we get to a point where we’re close to say eight or 10% of staff out, then we will definitely be sending out the alarms, that if we don’t you know get a hold on it, then we’ll have to cancel and we don’t want to do that. So what I would say to parents is mask up,” she said.

College Station ISD’s dashboard shows 337 active cases.

Superintendent Mike Martindale released a video message this week saying their numbers far exceed the first two weeks of school compared to last year.

