Superintendent announces all campuses closing in Trinity ISD due to COVID-19

TRINITY, Texas (KBTX) - Trinity ISD has become the latest school district in Texas to close its campuses due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Trinity is located in Trinity County, approximately 20 miles northeast of Huntsville.

In a letter sent to parents on Tuesday, the superintendent wrote,”Due to the rising number of students and staff members who are currently ill with COVID-19, displaying symptoms, or have been in close contact with a lab-confirmed positive individual, I am closing all Trinity ISD Campuses effective September 1, 2021. The district will remain closed until September 12, 2021. All extra-curricular activities, games, and practices will be canceled until September 13th.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.