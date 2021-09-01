Advertisement

Suspected drug dealer arrested with dozens of Xanax pills

Jackie Robinson, 28
Jackie Robinson, 28(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was arrested with more than 80 Xanax pills Tuesday night.

Bryan police say they were called out to a civil matter around 8 p.m. on West 15th Street.

Jackie Robinson, 28, had already run off when they arrived.

After tracking him down, Robinson started getting upset when officers asked about a backpack that was by his foot.

Police searched Robinson and the backpack and found 83 Xanax pills in a plastic container.

He was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery. He was also charged with marijuana possession for a small amount found on his person.

