Suspected drug dealer arrested with dozens of Xanax pills
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was arrested with more than 80 Xanax pills Tuesday night.
Bryan police say they were called out to a civil matter around 8 p.m. on West 15th Street.
Jackie Robinson, 28, had already run off when they arrived.
After tracking him down, Robinson started getting upset when officers asked about a backpack that was by his foot.
Police searched Robinson and the backpack and found 83 Xanax pills in a plastic container.
He was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery. He was also charged with marijuana possession for a small amount found on his person.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.