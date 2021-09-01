Advertisement

Texas A&M plans to extend Fisher through 2031

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As first reported by Brent Zwerneman from the Houston Chronicle, Texas A&M plans to give head football coach Jimbo Fisher a raise and extension, which should be officially announced next week.

According to reports, Fisher is set to meet with the Board of Regents and be offered a new deal that will be worth around $9 million annually through the year 2031. Fisher originally signed a 10 year, $75 million dollar deal with the Aggies that makes him the 5th highest-paid coach in college football. This new deal would make Fisher the 2nd highest-paid coach only behind Alabama’s Nick Saban, who recently signed an extension worth around $10.6 million annually through the 2028 season.

