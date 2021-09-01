Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD recognizes dedication of custodial staff

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham ISD is spotlighting one of their long time custodial team members.

Mr. Rodriguez has dedicated 19 years to the school district. On his day off, Rodriguez came up to one of the district’s campuses to help deep clean and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The school district is thanking him and the rest of the custodial team for working hard to ensure students have the safest learning environment possible.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of the students and staff, Hearne Elementary...
Hearne Elementary and Junior High classes go virtual for the remainder of the week
Desman Wells (left), Ashlynn Wells (center) and Jesse Ray Schmidt.
Amber Alert for 2 missing Texas children discontinued
Tropical Depression Twelve has formed in the far Eastern Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to be...
Tropical Depression Twelve forms; expected to be named Larry soon
National Hurricane Center's 7pm Tropical Weather Outlook
New tropical depression expected to form this week
Huntsville doctor says antibody treatment shows signs of preventing severe COVID-19

Latest News

Treat of the Day: August 31
Treat of the Day: Brenham High School MCJROTC designated as Naval Honor School
Treat of the Day: Aug 30
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD coach awarded 2021 Excellence in Action award
Treat of the Day: Navasota FD rescues kitten
Treat of the Day: Navasota FD rescues kitten
Treat of the Day: A&M professor wins prestigious award
Treat of the Day: A&M professor wins prestigious award