Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD recognizes dedication of custodial staff

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham ISD is spotlighting one of their long time custodial team members.

Mr. Rodriguez has dedicated 19 years to the school district. On his day off, Rodriguez came up to one of the district’s campuses to help deep clean and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The school district is thanking him and the rest of the custodial team for working hard to ensure students have the safest learning environment possible.

